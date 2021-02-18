Chiefs Announce 2021 Schedule

Peoria, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs have announced their 2021 schedule in the newly formed High-A Central League. The Chiefs will kick off the season on May 4th with a six-game road trip to Cedar Rapids followed by their home opener on May 11th against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Following their homestand with Wisconsin, the Chiefs will host Quad Cities the following week before heading back on the road to Beloit to close out the month of May.

Each club within the High-A Central League will play 20 series made up of six games per series. The series will be played on Tuesday through Sunday each week with Monday being the universal off-day for each club.

The Chiefs are set to play four series (two home, two away) against Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, Wisconsin, and Beloit. Peoria will also play two series (one home, one away) against South Bend and two cross-over series against High-A Central League East opponent West Michigan.

The Chiefs are scheduled to be at Dozer Park on the Fourth of July closing out a six game homestand against West Michigan. Peoria and Cedar Rapids will be wrapping up their first series of the season on Mother's Day (May 9th) and will be off on Memorial Day (May 31st).

Game times, promotion and more information regarding the 2021 season will be announced this shortly.

