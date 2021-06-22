Downs Blast Helps Rockers Double up West Virginia 4-2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Jerry Downs blasted a sixth inning home run and Preston Gainey pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save as the High Point Rockers posted a 4-2 win over the West Virginia Power at Appalachian Power Park on Tuesday night.

The Rockers scored first, using back-to-back doubles by James McOwen and Stephen Cardullo to go ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning. Cardullo moved to third on a ground out by Jerry Downs before Jared Mitchell lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Cardullo and give High Point a 2-0 lead.

The Power got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when a single by Edwin Espinal scored Jose Tabata who had also singled.

In the sixth, the Rockers added a pair of runs when Cardullo led off the inning with a walk and Downs blasted a long home run to right center for a 4-1 High Point lead. It was Downs' first home run as a Rocker.

West Virginia added a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 4-2 when Tabata singled, moved to third on a single by Jimmy Paredes and scored on a single to right by Espinal

Preston Gainey came on to pitch the ninth for the Rockers and allowed one hit while recording a strikeout in earning his team-leading third save of the year.

High Point starter Luke Westphal pitched five innings of three-hit ball, walking one and striking out seven to improve to 2-1. Ryan Chaffee went two innings and allowed one run while Daniel James pitched a hitless eighth inning for the Rockers.

The Rockers and Power will play a doubleheader on Wednesday at Appalachian Power Park with the first game starting at 5 p.m. Following the twin bill, the Rockers will have Thursday off before starting a three-game series at Lexington on Friday.

NOTES

The Rockers made a number of roster moves before the game. RHP Nefi Ogando was placed on the injured list retroactive to June 15. OF Adam Taylor was released and LHP Bryce Hensley was placed on the inactive list. He is expected to be reactivated before his next scheduled start at Lexington on Friday.

The Rockers added three players to their roster including RHP Joey Hennessey and Tommy Lawrence as well as catcher Michael Gulino.

The Rockers have scheduled Ricky Knapp to make the start in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader and Lawrence is expected to start the nightcap.'

