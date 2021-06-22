22nd Ducks Alumnus Called up to Major Leagues

The Baltimore Orioles today called up right-handed pitcher Mickey Jannis to the Major Leagues. In doing so, he became the 22nd player in Long Island Ducks history to reach the MLB level after playing with Long Island.

Jannis spent time with the Ducks during the 2015 season. He compiled a 6-2 record with a 1.18 ERA in 16 games (11 starts), striking out 67 batters and walking 26 over 83.2 innings of work. On June 2 of that year, the Nevada native came within four outs of a no-hitter against the York Revolution, yielding just one hit in eight scoreless innings while striking out nine. His contract was purchased by the New York Mets organization on July 1, 2015.

This marks the first time the 33-year-old has been promoted to the game's highest level. He spent five seasons with the Mets organization from 2015-19, reaching as high as Triple-A Las Vegas in 2018 and Triple-A Syracuse in 2019. The knuckleballer was signed by the Orioles in January of 2020 and had been pitching with Triple-A Norfolk in the International League this season. In seven appearances (one start), he has accrued a 2.92 ERA, one save and 13 strikeouts over 24.2 innings pitched.

Following is the complete list of Ducks players to reach MLB after playing on Long Island:

PLAYER YEAR(S) WITH DUCKS PROMOTED BY PROMOTION YEAR

Mickey Jannis 2015 Baltimore Orioles 2021

Emilio Bonifacio 2018 Washington Nationals 2020

Fernando Abad 2018 San Francisco Giants 2019

Wilkin Castillo 2018 Miami Marlins 2019

Henderson Alvarez 2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2017

Quintin Berry 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 2017

Tim Melville 2017, 2019 Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres

Minnesota Twins 2019

2017

2017

Rich Hill 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox 2016-19

2016

2015

Scott Rice 2008 New York Mets 2013-14

Lew Ford 2009, 2011-Present Baltimore Orioles 2012

Kip Wells 2010 San Diego Padres 2012

Justin Hampson 2010 New York Mets 2012

Joey Gathright 2010 Boston Red Sox 2011

Robinson Cancel 2010 Houston Astros 2011

Erick Almonte 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2011

Jay Gibbons 2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2010

Mel Stocker 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2007

Nelson Figueroa 2006 Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets 2010-11

2010

2008-09

Ken Ray 2002 Atlanta Braves 2006

Bill Pulsipher 2004 St. Louis Cardinals 2005

Pedro Borbon Jr. 2003 St. Louis Cardinals 2003

Carlos Baerga 2001 Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 2005

2003-04

2002

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

