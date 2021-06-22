Tuesday's Game vs. Honey Hunters Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Tuesday's (June 22) game between the Long Island Ducks and Gastonia Honey Hunters at Fairfield Properties Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Tuesday's (6/22) game will be made up on Wednesday, June 23, as part of a single admission doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Game two is slated to begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets to Tuesday's (6/22) game can be exchanged for Wednesday's doubleheader or any future 2021 Ducks home game, subject to availability. Tickets may be exchanged by visiting the box office at Fairfield Properties Ballpark or by calling (631) 940-TIXX. Tuesday's (6/22) Ducks Baseball Cap giveaway, presented by Stony Brook Children's, will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

