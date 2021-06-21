Down East Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights: June 22 - 27

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks wrap up their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats.

The two teams will play each other 25 more times this season and the Wood Ducks currently hold a 6-5 record against the Mudcats. The last time they played at Grainger Stadium, the series was split 3-3.

The series starts Tuesday, June 22nd at 7:00 p.m. followed by 7:00 p.m. games Wednesday - Friday. Saturday's contest will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's game will begin at 1:00 p.m. It's Copa weekend at Grainger Stadium! For the first time EVER, the Wood Ducks will be debuting their Avocados Luchadores de Down East jerseys, which will be worn on Friday and Saturday. Come enjoy Copa weekend with a Copa Chip Bowl giveaway, presented by Deep River Snacks for the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Grainger Stadium.

Copa de la Diversión or "Fun Cup" is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, June 22 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

* Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, June 24 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

* Presented by Natural Light * Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, June 25 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

* Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Saturday, June 26 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

* Copa Chip Bowl Giveaway presented by Deep River Snacks - First 1,000 fans

Sunday, June 27 vs. Carolina Mudcats - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

* Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores * Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*

