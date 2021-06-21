Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 22-27

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies play host to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-23) to Segra Park for a six-game series.

The Fireflies won three of the five games they played on the road vs the Pelicans June 1-6. The pitching staff held the Chicago Cubs affiliate to three runs or less in four of those contests.

Tuesday, June 22: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, June 23: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Thursday, June 24: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Friday, June 25: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 26: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 6:35 pm

Sunday, June 27: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 5:05 pm

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are the Class-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The Pelicans have struggled at the plate this season with the second-lowest batting average in the Low-A East League, a .215 mark that only tops the Fredericksburg Nationals. Despite the low batting average, the Pelicans are loaded with some of the Cubs top prospects. 19-year-old shortstop Ed Howard was picked 20th overall in the 2020 Draft and was the starting shortstop for the Jackie Robinson West (Chicago) team that advanced to the 2014 Little League World Series Finals. He is just the third Chicago-native selected by the Cubs in the first round of the draft. Righty Kohl Franklin is their top pitching prospect. The 6th round pick is the Cubs' sixth-best prospect, according to MLB.com.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Start off the week right at Segra Park, you can buy tickets starting at $5 and then once you're in the park, hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all just $2. Talk about a bargain! Tuesday's game is sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Education.

TRASH THE POOP WAG-ALONG WEDNESDAY: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with Bojangles Berm tickets can bring their dogs to the park for free. Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. K9 Club members will receive a Mason dog tag for their dog that will gain them entry with a waiver on file for the entire season and their dog will receive treats at the game.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Wednesday just got more exciting at Segra Park. If you can't wait until Thirsty Thursday to take advantage of drink specials at the ballpark, then White Claw Wednesday is the night for you. Every Wednesday game at Segra Park will feature $5 White Claws available at concession stands.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: You'll want to get to Segra Park right when the gates open at 6 pm each Thursday so you can start celebrating with the Fireflies. All evening long fans will be able to purchase $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar and throughout the park, fans can gran half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas.

PRIDE NIGHT: The Fireflies are hosting our first ever Pride Night at Segra Park Thursday. Come enjoy a game in a fun, relaxed environment where everyone is welcome.

GIVEAWAY FRIDAY: The first 1,000 fans through the gates of Segra Park Friday night will get a free Space Jam-branded Fireflies shirt. The shirts will go fast, so plan to get to the stadium close to when the gates open up at 6 pm to make sure you can snag one.

EARLY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: Even though the Fireflies will be on the road for July 4, we're still going to have a big party at Segra Park! Come out and wear red, white and blue to match the special jerseys that Columbia will wear during the game. We'll auction the game-worn jerseys off during and after the game with proceeds going to charity. Finally, it wouldn't be an Independence Day celebration without fireworks. After the game, we'll send off a flabbergasting pyrotechnical display, brought to you by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics.

