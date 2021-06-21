Mead Named Low-A East Player of the Week

June 21, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs infielder Curtis Mead has been named the Low-A East Player of the Week for the week of June 14-20 per a Minor League Baseball announcement on Monday afternoon. Mead was a key cog as the RiverDogs won five of six games in Myrtle Beach during the recently completed road series.

The 20-year-old played in all six games against the Pelicans, compiling a .407 batting average over 28 at bats. He recorded five doubles and a pair of home runs while collecting ten runs batted in to nearly double his season total. Mead also stole a pair of bases and scored six runs.

The native of Adelaide, Australia, has been one of the most consistent and productive hitters in the league all season. He leads the Low-A East with 14 doubles, is tied for first in hits, ranks third in extra-base hits, tied for third in total bases and tied for eighth in batting average. He recently compiled a 13-game hitting streak as part of a larger 18-game on-base streak.

Mead was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays in a 2019 trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. Originally signed by the Phillies in 2018 as an international free agent, Mead spent each of his first two professional seasons with the Phillies Gulf Coast League affiliate. He hit .285 with four home runs and 19 RBI during the 2019 campaign.

The RiverDogs return to The Joe to battle the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. It will be another Dog Day presented by Island Coastal Lager featuring $2 beer and hot dogs. Fans are also invited to bring their four-legged friends with them to the game.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.