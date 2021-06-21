RiverDogs Reach Midpoint of Home Schedule with Upcoming Homestand

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The first-place Charleston RiverDogs will return to The Joe for a series against the Augusta GreenJackets June 22-27. Believe it or not, when the series concludes, the team will be halfway through the 2021 home schedule. Time really does fly when you're having fun!

On the field, the RiverDogs have been rolling of late. Speaking of rolls, the team is inviting all fans to stick around following Saturday's contest to "TP" the entire ballpark. It's sure to provide a memory that won't be wiped from your memory easily. On Wednesday, the RiverDogs will send a special thank you to local teachers following a unique and challenging school year. Also, DJ Natty Heavy makes his return to the Park Thursday night. Here are all the details about what's on tap this week at The Joe:

Tuesday, June 22, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day: Four-legged friends are welcome every Tuesday so don't leave them at home! Bring the pup along to the ballpark for each and every Island Coastal Lager Dog Day, when we encourage you to #TakeItEasy. Fans can also enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 beers on a Tuesday night. This week's spotlight will shine on Bulldogs. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 the Wolf.

Wednesday, June 23, 7:05 p.m.: Teacher Appreciation Night/Wicked Wednesday: The RiverDogs will celebrate all of the deserving educators in the Charleston area for their hard work during a difficult year throughout the second game of the homestand. As is the case for every Wednesday at the ballpark, we will celebrate craft beer and throw in some wicked good fun thanks to Wicked Weed.

Thursday, June 24, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday: DJ Natty Heavy makes his return to The Joe! He will be dropping beats all night on the Ashley View Pub. Where else would you rather be on a Thursday evening? $1 beers are available throughout The Joe on each Budweiser Thirsty Thursday this season! That's right, you can grab a $1 beer (or two) no matter where you are in the ballpark. Thursday games are presented by 95SX.

Friday, June 25, 7:05 p.m.: Red Shirt Friday/Post-Game Fireworks: As always on the final day of the work week, the RiverDogs and Boeing invite you to wear red in support of those who serve our country. On the field, the team will participate as well, wearing special red jerseys. The night will be capped with another fireworks spectacular presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The fireworks show will be set to a mix of the top hits from the year 2001. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturday, June 26, 6:05 p.m.: Toilet Paper Night/Post-Game Light Show: Remember last year when toilet paper was a precious commodity? We would like to help wipe those memories away. After the game, pretend you are in high school, we are your friend and it's homecoming week. That means you have permission to TP the Joe! This is a bad day to have a bidet. The RiverDogs will take the field once more as their alternate identity, the Boiled Peanuts! The team will tip their sweetgrass caps to South Carolina's official state snack by wearing dark green uniforms with a peanut pattern on the sleeves. The cap features a peanut-patterned brim and the logo depicts a peanut relaxing in a boiling pot of water. Boy, we are on a roll. Following the game, stick around for a post-game light show featuring our new LED lights at The Joe. Saturdays are presented by ABCNews4 and MyTV Charleston.

Sunday, June 27, 5:05 p.m.: Family Sunday: We'll close the week with a family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Parking is free and all children in attendance will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. The team will also have fun activities for children throughout the game, both on the field and the video board. This Sunday is presented by Star 99.7.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

