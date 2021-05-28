Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Fredericksburg

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their six-game series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tonight. Down East will send RHP Tekoah Roby (0-2, 4.50) to the mound and Fredericksburg will counter with LHP Alfonso Hernandez (0-0, 3.12).

LAST TIME OUT: For the second time at home, the Down East Wood Ducks got a walkoff win thanks to some timely hitting. This win puts the Woodies back in the win column, after losing back-to-back games to start the series with Fredericksburg. Entering the bottom of the ninth, the Down East Wood Ducks (14-7) were tied with the Fredericksburg Nationals (3-18). Dustin Harris gave the Woodies their second walkoff win of the season and their second at home with a solo homerun off Fredericksburg pitcher, Pedro Gonzalez (L, 0-5).

IT'S ALL IN THE GENES: Dustin Harris has developed quite a clutch gene this season for the Wood Ducks. He's leading the team in batting average (.316), second in RBI (14), and second in runs scored (15). Harris has also tallied both walk-off wins for the Woodies this season. A bases loaded RBI single (5/13 vs. CAR) and a solo homerun (5/27 vs. FXB).

YOU GOTTA BE FIRST: This season the Wood Ducks are outscoring opponents 79-69. In addition, when Down East scores first, they are 12-2 and are outscoring opponents 14-8 in the first inning.

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN: After falling to the Fredericksburg in the first two games in the series, the Wood Ducks got back in the win column with a 2-1 win against Fredericksburg, Thursday night. That stopped a two-game skid, which is the second time the Wood Ducks have lost two straight in 2021.

IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT: The Wood Ducks are in search of their first home series win of the season. Their first home series of the season ended with a 3-3 split against the Carolina Mudcats. Since the first game of the season, the Wood Ducks have been in first place. They were tied atop the Central division with the Carolina Mudcats, before sweeping Kannapolis in the first series of 2021, while the Mudcats went 5-1 in their first series. Since then, Down East has had sole possession of first place, with three games being the highest mark of the season.

