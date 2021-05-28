Gonzalez Comes up Clutch Late in 7-6 Win over Augusta
May 28, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Herard Gonzalez hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and had an RBI base knock to give Fireflies some insurance as they held on to win 7-6 over the Augusta GreenJackets Friday night at Segra Park.
Walter Pennington (S, 2) stranded the tying run at third base in both the eighth and ninth innings. The southpaw surrendered a run to the Augusta GreenJackets (9-13) in the ninth.
Kale Emshoff got things going for the Fireflies (13-8) in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, he cleared the bases, lacing a double down the left field line to push the Fireflies in front 3-0.
In the second, after Diego Hernandez was walked aboard and advanced on a balk, Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice fly to left that scored the center fielder to put Columbia in front 4-0.
After that, the GreenJackets flipped the script, scoring five in the fourth off of starter Anderson Paulino and Ismael Aquino. The next inning, Delvin Capellan (W, 1-1) came on to pitch three scoreless frames. He fanned five and worked around three walks and two hits to keep the Fireflies in the game.
Jake Means put a charge into his team-leading fourth homer of the season in the fifth to tie the game.
Tomorrow marks the fifth game in the six-game set between the Fireflies and the GreenJackets. Columbia starts RHP Matt Stil (2-0, 4.26 ERA) and Augusta counters with RHP Alec Barger (0-1, 2.76 ERA).
Welcome to Royalty Weekend continues at Segra Park Saturday. We'll be celebrating with a post-game firework show presented by Munnerlyn Pryotechnics. After the game, the Fireflies will host a Baby Blue Jersey Auction. Bidding is live here. Fans can purchase tickets for the game at FirefliesTickets.com.
