Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Delmarva

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP Orceli Gomez (0-2, 6.75) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Delmarva will counter with RHP Noah Denoyer.

It's Kinston Collard Greens weekend at the ballpark tonight and tomorrow. The Wood Ducks will be playing as the Kinston Collard Greens on Friday and Saturday. Tonight's game will feature a Collard Greens Hat giveaway and tomorrow will be a Collard Greens Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

---

FIVE-RUN SEVENTH POWERS WOOD DUCKS TO WIN OVER SHOREBIRDS: Thanks to a five-run bottom of the seventh, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds, 9-3 Thursday night.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 22-13 (.629) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-1-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 31-18 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are third in all of MiLB with 137 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (32), Luisangel Acuña (21), and Dustin Harris (17) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base .

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 294 - 280 and 86 - 72 in the first two innings. Down East is 10-3 when they score first at home, and 28-11 overall when they score first.

ICE COLD: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies, they've started off the month of July rather cold. Through 13 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 5-8 with a 6.90 ERA. In 107.0 innings, they have allowed 99 runs, and they are being outscored 99-71.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 22-13 road record and are 12-15 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 14-12 record overall, with a 2-4 record at home. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.688) as the Woodies have a 7-4 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but has a 6.90 ERA through 13 games in the month of July. Down East is also 22-13 on the road but only 12-15 at home.

