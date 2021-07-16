Collard Greens Escape with Win over Delmarva

Kinston, N.C. - Thanks to some timely hitting late in the game, the Down East Wood Ducks, playing as the Kinston Collard Greens defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds, 6-3 Friday night. Leading by one, the Collard Greens bats plated two

runs in the eighth inning to give them a comfortable three-run lead.

After five scoreless innings, Kinston (35-28) jumped ahead of Delmarva (38-24) in the bottom of the sixth.

Antonio Cabello led off with a single and with one out, Dustin Harris blasted a two-run home run (6) to put the Collard Greens ahead 2-0.

Delmarva answered right away with two solo home runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score at two.

The Collard Greens bats continued to stay hot in the bottom of the seventh.

Jose Acosta led off with a single and advanced to second on a single by

Alejandro Osuna. With one out and runners on first and second, Angel Aponte, pinch hitting for Cabello, singled to score Acosta to put Kinston back in front, 3-2. With two outs, Harris singled to score Osuna to give the Collard Greens the 4-2 lead.

Delmarva plated one run in the top of the eighth to pull to within one, 4-3.

Kinston extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Keyber Rodriguez led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. In the ensuing at-bat,

Cristian Inoa tripled to score Rodriguez for the 5-3 lead. Thomas Saggese followed with a sac fly to score Inoa to give the Collard Greens the 6-3 lead and that is where the scoring stopped.

Delmarva put on a little pressure as they had two runners on base and the tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth, but

Spencer Mraz was able to record a strike out to slam the door shut and secure the win for the Collard Greens.

Harris earned the Suddenlink Player of the Game, going two-for-four with a home run and three RBI.

Orceli Gomez took the no-decision, pitching a season-high four scoreless innings with three hits allowed, one walk and four strikeouts. Making his Kinston debut,

Connor Sechler contributed two scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Nick Yoder (W, 1-0) earned the win, pitching two innings and allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout. Mraz

(S, 7) pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one walk and one strikeout en route to his seventh save of the season.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (2-3, 3.83) toes the rubber for the Collard Greens and Delmarva will counter with RHP Zach Peek (2-3, 4.43)

