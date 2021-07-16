RiverDogs to Host Free Clinic Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - As part of Minor League Baseball's recently announced MiLB Major Fun Weekend, the Charleston RiverDogs have announced that they will be hosting a free clinic for children ages 7-12 on Sunday, July 18. The clinic will take place on the field at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to the RiverDogs 5:05 p.m. game against the Augusta GreenJackets.

"We were thrilled when Minor League Baseball announced this initiative to celebrate the game of baseball around the country this weekend," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We hope that this clinic will give children in the Holy City a chance to learn about baseball and experience how much fun it is to be around the game."

The clinic is one part of the team's effort to celebrate baseball at all levels this weekend. Children will be introduced to the fundamentals of the sport by Chris Singleton, the RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach and former professional baseball player, and members of the 2021 Post and Courier All-LowCountry baseball team. The All-Lowcountry baseball and softball players and coaches will be honored during the RiverDogs game that evening.

The clinic is free of charge, however parents are encouraged to register in advance.

