Columbia Falls in Extras in Back-And-Forth Contest

Matt Schmidt of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies fought back-and-forth with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, but Jordan Nwogu called game, with a walk-off sacrifice bunt to hand the Fireflies their third consecutive loss 6-5 at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium Friday evening.

After a 1-2-3 ninth, Ismael Aquino (L, 0-1) came out in the 10th after the Fireflies offense couldn't score the runner from second. The righty forced a flyout to start the inning, then after the runner on second (Yohendrick Pinango) stole third base, he intentionally walked Jacob Wetzel, which put runners on the corners. Nwogu was able to lay down the bunt on a 1-0 count to end the game.

Columbia garnered the lead for a second time in the fourth, after Burle Dixon doubled to plate Gage Hughes and then come around himself on a wild pitch from starter Didier Vargas. That put Columbia in front 5-3.

Myrtle Beach was able to score one in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game. Both starters allowed five earned runs, with Adrian Alcantara lasting 4.1 innings before getting lifted for Walter Pennington and Vargas going a full five before exiting the game.

The Fireflies got on the board first in this one, Tyler Tolbert worked a one out single and stole second to set the table for Juan Carlos Negret, who singled to break the scoreless time in the first inning. The Fireflies were able to add another pair in the second off a Matt Schmidt excuse-me swing double down the right field line that ushered home Rubendy Jaquez and Hughes.

Ethan Hearns hit a three-run homer for Myrtle Beach in the bottom of the third to tie the game.

Tomorrow Columbia and Myrtle Beach meet for a pair of seven-inning contests starting at 4:05 pm at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Cruz Noriega (3-2, 3.88 ERA) climbs the rubber for the Fireflies in game one and LHP Emilio Marquez (4-0, 1.43 ERA) will go in game two. The Pelicans will send lefty DJ Herz (1-3, 3.89 ERA) to the bump for game one and will use righty Jeremiah Estrada (1-1, 0.57 ERA) in game two.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, July 20 to open up a seven-game set against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Fireflies will be celebrating Frontline Workers Appreciation Night, brought to you by T-Mobile, Princess Knight, presented by Lowes Foods and will have a t-shirt giveaway during the series. To purchase tickets for the event, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

