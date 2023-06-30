Doughty Delivers in Another Walk-Off Win

VANCOUVER, BC - For the second time this week, the Canadians rallied in extras to stun the Spokane Indians [Rockies] 4-3 in a season-long 11 innings Friday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Trailing 3-2 after 10, Dasan Brown was hit by the first pitch of the eleventh to put the tying and winning runs on base. Michael Turconi followed with a game-tying single to center field that had runners at the corners with nobody out to shine the spotlight on Doughty. The Denham Springs, LA native laced an 0-1 pitch from Juan Mejia (L, 1-2) up the middle past the drawn in infield to score the winning run and hand the C's their league-best seventh walk-off win of the season.

Spokane started the scoring with a run on three singles in the first before Devonte Brown tied the game with a solo shot in the second, and the game remained 1-1 for the rest of regulation. Vancouver starter Rafael Sanchez went five strong innings in which he scattered four base hits, walked one and K'ed six before Conor Larkin and Ian Churchill combined on three scoreless innings of relief. Indians starter Jarrod Cande went seven innings and at one point retired 15 consecutive batters to keep the game tied.

Even at one to start the tenth, Spokane plated an unearned run against C's closer Matt Svanson before Estiven Machado singled home the tying run in the bottom of the frame. The Rockies affiliate manufactured an unearned run without a hit against Braden Scott (W, 1-0) in the eleventh before the Canadians rallied to win in the home half.

Seven starters reached base and six had a hit. Devonte paced the offense with three hits while Turconi and Doughty had two knocks apiece.

With the win - which secured a series triumph over Spokane - the C's improve to a season-best 14 games over .500 at 43-29 and are 5-2 in the second half; they're the first team in the league to get to five wins since the first half ended.

The Canadians take the field for a special 1:05 p.m. Canada Day game on Saturday when #11 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos gets the ball opposite Rockies #9 prospect Jaden Hill. Gates are set to open at noon. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, Bally Live, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

