Viñeros Victorious in Extras over Hops

2B Adrian Placencia's bloop single to right brought home the only run of the night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-3 2H) Thursday, but it was enough for a 1-0 walk-off win in ten innings over the Hillsboro Hops at Gesa Stadium.

Placencia's winning hit came with two out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, on a 1-0 pitch from Hillsboro reliever Carlos Meza (3-3). Earlier in the inning, automatic runner 3B Werner Blakely had been thrown out on a force play at the plate, extending the game. Gustavo Campero, who pinch-hit to start the inning but was plunked by the first pitch he saw, scored the game-winning run from third that set off a chase to mob Placencia in celebration.

The top half of the 10th inning saw Tri-City reliever Erik Martinez (2-0) work around a two-out single by DH Josh Day that moved the Hops' automatic runner, 3B Ivan Melendez, to third base. Melendez geared up to try to score as he rounded third but Hillsboro manager Ronnie Gajownik, coaching at third, saw Viñeros RF Alexander Ramirez bringing a strong throw home and stopped him. Martinez, who had struck out two in the inning, then fanned SS S.P. Chen to hold the Hops scoreless.

Both teams had chances to score earlier in the night but neither could get a run across in the first nine frames. The starting pitchers had much to do with keeping it scoreless, as Tri-City starter Cole Percival went six shutout innings and Hillsboro hurler Dylan Ray six scoreless frames. Percival struck out seven in his best and longest start in the Angels organization, stringing six hits along the way and walking only two.

All in all, the teams combined to leave 20 runners on base: 14 by the Hops and six by the Viñeros. Hillsboro also went 1 for 20 with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 19 in that department until Day's 10th inning hit. Tri-City was 2 for 11 with RISP, with both hits also coming in the 10th via a CF D'Shawn Knowles infield single and Placencia's walk-off winner.

Placencia went 2 for 5 on the night and started a great double play via a spinning throw after a grab of a grounder to his left in the 2nd inning. DH Joe Stewart also went 2 for 5 at the top of the order, with 1B Matt Coutney adding a hit in the 1st inning. As well, Viñeros pitchers Hayden Seig and Dylan Phillips got big outs out of the bullpen to help preserve the shutout.

The win both secured a winning record for Tri-City in the month of June and evened their 2023 record in extra innings (1-1). It also gave the Dust Devils a two games to none series lead, which they will look to extend on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium. The team will wear special Marvel-designed uniforms that will be available via auction throughout the night at the ballpark. It's also a Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, with $2 hot dogs, 12 oz. Coke products, ice cream sandwiches, bags of chips and Laffy Taffy ropes available all night.

Tri-City will give the ball to right-hander Chase Chaney (5-2, 3.31 ERA), while lefty Spencer Giesting (1-3, 4.25 ERA) starts for Hillsboro. Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

