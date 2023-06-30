Hops Lose 1-0 in 10 Innings, Leave 14 on Base

June 30, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







PASCO, WASH. - The Hops remain in their frustrating slump as they fell 1-0 to the Tri-City Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium on Thursday night, their fifth one-run loss in their last eight games. Fourteen men were left on base by Hillsboro, as the pitching staff fanned 16 in the 10-inning game. Tri-City walked it off on a bloop single to right by second baseman Adrian Placencia, and the Dust Devils took game two of the six-game series.

The Hops sported their dark blue jerseys and grey pants as the Dust Devils played under their Copa de la Diversión identity, "Los Viñeros de Tri-City." Right hander Cole Percival took the mound for Tri-City while Dylan Ray made his 13th start of the season for Hillsboro.

The first batter for Tri-City in the bottom of the first, Joe Stewart, singled up the middle but was caught stealing by Hops catcher J.J. D'Orazio. Stewart had only been caught once in his previous 31 attempts, and that came on a pickoff throw, so D'Orazio became the first catcher to nab him this season. D'Orazio would later throw out D'Shawn Knowles in the sixth inning as he tried to steal second.

The Hops threatened in the second inning when the first two runners reached base, but a 4-6-3 double play followed by a groundout to first ended the threat. They had two men on base again in the third inning, both reaching with two outs. Ivan Melendez struck out to end the inning with runners on second and third.

Tri-City had an opportunity to score in the sixth inning with two on and only one out. Dylan Ray struck out the next two batters to end the inning and cap his six shutout frames. It was the longest outing in Ray's pro career.

Hillsboro left two runners on in the fifth inning, one in the sixth, and two more in the seventh despite having runners on second and third and nobody out.

Eli Saul entered the game for the Hops in the seventh to follow up Ray's excellent performance only to walk the first two batters, an ominous sign in a scoreless game. However, he followed up these walks by striking out the next three batters looking.

D'Orazio doubled leading off the eighth, but was unable to score after the next three batters failed to drive him in. This marked the seventh consecutive inning that the Hops left a runner on base, a trend that would continue throughout the final two innings.

Liam Norris entered the game in the eighth inning for the Hops and retired the top three batters in the Tri-City order, two of which were via strikeouts.

Kevin Vicuña of the Hops led the ninth inning off with a double down the right field line. Brett Johnson then struck out swinging and Wilderd Patiño flew out to center. Manuel Peña drew a walk to put runners on first and second, but Melendez grounded out to third on a slick play by Tri-City third baseman Werner Blakely.

Carlos Meza took the mound for the Hops in the bottom of the ninth inning in a scoreless game and made quick work of Tri-City. Meza struck out the first two men he faced, both called, and Blakely grounded out to second.

Melendez began the tenth inning at second base with the game still tied at zero. The first two Hillsboro batters struck out swinging, and the Hops' hope to score lied with Josh Day. On a 2-2 count Day singled to right field and Melendez rounded third with the wave from Hops' manager Ronnie Gajownik, but stumbled not far from the bag. He made his way back to third base, which may have been a stroke of luck as the throw from right field seemed to be on target to throw him out at home. This was the first hit for Hillsboro with a runner in scoring position, after going 0-for-18. S.P. Chen came to the plate with runners at the corners and struck out to end the top of the tenth inning.

Meza stayed in the game for the Hops and plunked Myles Emmerson with the first pitch of the inning. Gustavo Campero came in to run for Emmerson at first base. Two failed bunt attempts by Tri-City left fielder Casey Dana and a swinging strike led to the first out of the inning with the winning run still at second base. D'Shawn Knowles then grounded one back to the pitcher, Meza, who had to go to his right to field the ball. On the throw to first his foot slipped out from underneath him and Knowles was safe on a close play.

The bases were loaded as Joe Stewart came up. He grounded the ball to third with a drawn-in infield, where Melendez fielded it and threw home to prevent the winning run from scoring. Bases still loaded, Adrian Placencia came to the plate and hit a bloop single to right field, driving in Campero for a 1-0 Tri-City win.

A rare scenario occurred where no batter came around to score the entire game, as the winning run was plated by a pinch runner. This seems only fitting on a night where neither team could buy a hit with runners in scoring position.

Tri-City moves to 2-3 while the Hops fall to 1-4 in the second half.

Game three of the six-game series will be on Friday night at 7:05, with pregame airtime at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.