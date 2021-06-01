Double Header Split Ends with Walk Off

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- The New Jersey Jackals and New York Boulders split a doubleheader on Memorial Day, with New York winning game one 4-3 and New Jersey taking the nightcap, 3-2.

Chase Ingram started the first game for the Jackals, throwing four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and a hit batsman. Ingram was rock solid through three, not allowing a hit, but Boulders DH Ryan Ramiz picked up a one out base knock, followed by a Jack Sundberg single and a Ray Hernandez walk to load the bases for the visitors. Catcher Phil Capra was then hit by a pitch, forcing in the first of four Boulder runs to score in that frame, making it 4-2 New York.

Although the Jackals were able to grab one run back in the fifth inning on a Dalton Combs RBI single, the bullpen trio of James Mulry, Orsen Josephina and Tanner Kiest slammed the door for the visitors, giving New York their first win on the young season.

In game two, the Jackals offense once again struck first in the second inning. A Stanley Espinal walk and a Combs double stationed two runners in scoring position against Boulders starter Ben Strahm. Jackals Catcher Nicco Toni bounced into a fielders choice that scored Espinal to make it 1-0, but Combs was caught too far off second base for the first out, which was followed by a double play off the bat of Riley Mihalek to end the Jackals threat.

Dylan Brammer came on in the top of the 7th, looking to record his third save in as many chances, protecting the 1-0 lead. After inducing a groundout, Brammer allowed a sharply hit ground ball by New York's Ray Hernandez that kicked off the glove of Jackals SS Santiago Chirino. Austin Denis would pick up another single to score Hernandez and knot the game at 1.

Since each game was a 7 inning contest, the 8th inning became an extra inning, meaning the last out of the prior frame is placed at second base. For the Boulders, that was speedy outfielder Milton Smith, who came around to score on a Hernandez sacrifice fly, giving the Boulders a 2-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the 8th, the Jackals would send everyone off to their Memorial Day BBQ's with a smile. Chirino was the placed runner and Russ Olive immediately moved him to third with a double. The Boulders chose to intentionally walk Alfredo Marte, one of the hottest New Jersey hitters coming into the day, to set up the double play. Espinal, however, would work a bases-loaded walk to tie the game and Combs wrapped up the night with a sinking liner to left that fell between the Boulders' left fielder, center fielder and shortstop, giving the Jackals a 3-2 win.

New Jersey (3-1) will return to action against their other northern rival, the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday June 1 at 7:05pm. The three game series will conclude the first home stand of the season, and feature great promotions like $2 Corona Beers on Tuesday, Buy-One, Get-One Hot Dogs on Wednesday and the ever-popular $1 Beer Night on Thursday. Tickers are still available at jackals.com.

