Miners Home Opener Postponed

June 1, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that due to rain, their game on Tuesday, June 1 against Équipe Québec has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 3, beginning at 5:05 p.m.

The Miners will now open their home schedule on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:05 p.m. against Équipe Québec with a single game beginning at 7:05 p.m. The Miners will induct Carbondale High School wrestling coach Dennis Ragan into the Southern Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame before the game. It will also be the first Bark in the Park night, presented by Pet Wellness Urgent Care Center, where fans will be able to bring their dog to the ballpark and enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long.

For more information, contact the Miners' box office at (618) 998-8499.

