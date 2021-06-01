Crushers, Otters Series Opener Postponed

June 1, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Tuesday's home opener between the Lake Erie Crushers and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The two clubs will meet for a single game Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. from Bosse Field. The postponed game is scheduled to be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets can contact the Otters front office at (812) 435-8686 for ticket information.

The Otters take a 3-1 record into Wednesday's game after a series win over Equipe Quebec last weekend.

Tickets for all games at Bosse Field can be purchased online or by calling (812) 435-8686.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.