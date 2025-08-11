Don't Mind Us, Just Thinking About this Touchdown from Tevin Jones. #CFL
August 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 11, 2025
- Lions Sign Veterans Anthony Bennett, Celestin Haba & Hergy Mayala - B.C. Lions
- Elks Add Punter Ethan Duane - Edmonton Elks
- Roughriders Add 1st Round 2025 Global Draft Selection Sylvain Yondjouen - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats to Debut New Docuseries Giving Fans Unprecedented Inside Look at the Pivotal 2025 Season - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Boatmen Ink Veteran DB Branden Dozier - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stampeders Release Franklin
- Stamps Face Blue Bombers on Heritage Night
- Stamps Add Samson to Practice Roster
- Stamps Make Stop in Nation's Capital
- Stampeders Sign Dolani Robinson