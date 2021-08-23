Donatella Named Pitcher of the Week

August 23, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Justin Donatella delivers against Sioux City

(Kansas City Monarchs) Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Justin Donatella delivers against Sioux City(Kansas City Monarchs)

Kansas City, Kan. - After tossing a complete game shutout on Thursday night against Sioux City, RHP Justin Donatella was named the American Association Pitcher of the Week. Donatella, 26, is 4-0 this season with a 2.40 ERA.

He was masterful in a 101-pitch effort last week where he threw a first-pitch strike to 20 of the first 25 batter's he faced. His final line in the complete game was nine innings, nine strike outs and one walk in the Monarchs win. Donatella has won his last two starts since joining the rotation.

In his three starts this season, Donatella has allowed just four earned runs on 11 hits in 20 innings (1.80 ERA). The right-hander has also struck out 19 and walked just three in that span

A native of Saugus, California, Donatella began the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization at Triple-A Reno before making his Monarchs debut on July 13. A 15th-round draft choice out of the University of California - San Diego in 2015, the now-26-year-old spent six seasons in Arizona's system with 14 career Triple-A appearances.

The Monarchs open a three-game series at Kane County on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pregame beginning at 6:00. The game will also stream on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.