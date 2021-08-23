Krause Named AA Batter of the Week

FARGO, N.D. â - The American Association of Professional Baseball named RedHawks catcher/outfielder Kevin Krause as the Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. This is the second time Krause has earned American Association weekly honors in 2021 - he previously earned Batter of the Week honors for the week of June 28 to July 4. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Over the last week, Krause went 16-for-26 (.615) with 17 RBIs and three home runs in 30 plate appearances over six games. Krause was nearly unstoppable in the weekend series against the Houston Apollos, going 11-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBIs in three games.

Krause had a ridiculous 1.715 OPS over the last week, and totaled 29 total bases in the six games.

Krause leads the American Association with a .356 batting average and is slashing .356/.402/.578 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 73 games this season.

Kevin Krause is playing his fifth season of professional baseball with the RedHawks in 2021 and his second in independent ball. He has split time during his professional career catching and playing the outfield. Prior to 2021, Krause most recently appeared in 2018 for the Rockland Boulders in the Can-Am League. He made 99 appearances and led the team in hitting with a slash line of .331/.399/.504 with 122 hits, 49 RBIs, 30 doubles, 10 home runs, and two triples. He had a 14-game hitting streak from July 18 to Aug. 10 for the Boulders, 35 multi-hit games and was named the Can-League Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 13, 2018. He picked up four hits on July 12 in an 8-5 loss at Quebec.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 9th Round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft, Krause started his professional career with the short-season Single-A Jamestown Jammers in 2014 and hit .276/.363/.560 in 39 games. He missed the 2015 season due to a partial UCL tear and had Tommy John surgery in June of that year. He returned midseason in 2016 with an All-Star campaign for the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Penn League, hitting .273/.400/.369 with 48 hits, six doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 20 RBIs in 52 games. In his last full season with the Pirates organization in 2017, Krause hit .276/.370/.459 with 78 hits, 43 RBIs, 18 doubles, and 10 home runs in 86 games for the Advanced-A Bradenton Marauders despite missing time with a hamstring injury. He appeared in two games for the Double-A Altoona Curve in 2018 before being released and signing with the Boulders in the Can-Am League.

Krause appeared in 135 collegiate games and was a two-time All-American for Stony Brook, hitting .273/.377/.453 with 153 hits, 97 RBIs, 31 doubles, and 11 home runs over three seasons. He helped lead the Seawolves to their first College World Series appearance in 2012, knocking off LSU in Baton Rouge, La. in the NCAA Super Regional. The 2012 Stony Brook team was only the second No. 4 seed to win a Super Regional - the other, Fresno State in 2008, also featured a future RedHawks player (Tommy Mendonca, 2018). He majored in healthcare administration and management. Krause played high school baseball at Tottenville High School on Staten Island, N.Y. He took home the Muche-Ohalek award - given to the Staten Island baseball player who best combines athletic ability, citizenship, and sportsmanship - in 2010.

The RedHawks are 52-35 and sit in second place in the American Association's North Division, 2.5 games behind the Chicago Dogs, with 13 games remaining in the 2021 regular season. Fargo-Moorhead continues its homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 24 when the Gary SouthShore RailCats come to Newman Outdoor Field for the start of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday night. Visit fmredhawks.com for ticket information, news, and statistics.

