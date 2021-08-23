American Association Game Recaps

August 23, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Kansas City Monarchs 4, Milwaukee Milkmen 3

Morgan McCullough recorded a two run single in the bottom of the ninth to give Kansas City a 4-3 walk-off win over Milwaukee Sunday afternoon.

Alexis Olmeda tallied two hits and two RBI to lead the Monarchs. Colin Willis added two hits and one RBI. Charcer Burks added three hits.

Adam Brett Walker II picked up two hits and drove in one run for Milwaukee.

Jameson McGrane took the win for the Monarchs, while Nate Hadley took the loss for Milwaukee.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 13, Houston Apollos 11

Kevin Krause tallied four hits and five RBI to lead the RedHawks to a 13-11 victory over Houston Sunday in Houston.

Manuel Boscan added three hits and three RBI for Fargo-Moorhead. John Silviano added three hits.

William Salas tallied five hits for the Apollos in the loss. Aaron Takacs added four hits and three RBI. Taylor Zuetenhorst and Jared Fry added three hits and two RBI each.

Luke Lind picked up the win for the RedHawks. Alex Dubord recorded the save and Tucker Smith took the loss.

Lincoln Saltdogs 4, Sioux Falls Canaries 3

David Vidal and Skyler Weber tallied two hits and one RBI each to lead the Saltdogs to a 4-3 win over Sioux Falls Sunday.

Curt Smith added two hits for Lincoln.

Wyatt Ulrich, Cade Gotta and Angelo Altavilla tallied two hits each for Sioux Falls.

Carson Lance got the win and James Pugliese the save for Lincoln. Colby Wyatt took the loss for Sioux Falls.

Chicago Dogs 2, Gary SouthShore RailCats 1

A Johnny Adams single in the top of the tenth brought in the winning run in a 2-1 Chicago win over Gary SouthShore Sunday.

Danny Mars tallied three hits and drove in a run for the Dogs.

Michael Woodworth and Billy Cooke tallied two hits each for the RailCats.

Jeff Kinley picked up the win and Justin Goossen-Brown the save. Yoel De Leon took the loss.

Sioux City Explorers 10, Cleburne Railroaders 4

Blake Tiberi tallied four hits and three RBI to lead Sioux City to a 10-4 win over Cleburne Sunday.

Mitch Ghelfi added three hits and three RBI for Sioux City. Errol Robinson and Sebastian Zawada added three hits each.

Zach Nehrir tallied two hits and two RBI for Cleburne. D.J. Peterson and Osvaldo Martinez added three hits.

Zach Hedges earned the win for Sioux City and Jacob Rhame took the loss for Cleburne.

Kane County Cougars vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes- Canceled

American Association Stories from August 23, 2021

