Domination: River Dragons Earn First Shutout in Team History with a 9-0 Win

January 10, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus River Dragons celebrate against the Port Huron Prowlers

(Columbus River Dragons) Columbus River Dragons celebrate against the Port Huron Prowlers(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons had a historic night on Friday, defeating the Port Huron Prowlers by a score of 9-0.

The River Dragons scored two in the first and did so early. Parker Moskal etched his name into the River Dragons record books with the new fastest goal in team history 1:38 into the game. The goal came on a great centering feed from CJ Hayes. Then, it was Moskal's turn to create with a great move right circle to get around a man and at the side of the net made a spinning pass to Cameron Dimmitt who buried from eight feet out to double the Dragons lead.

The Prowlers would have their opportunities throughout the first and second period. Having an extended 5-on-3 in each period but coming empty on both. The Prowlers had over two minutes of 5-on-3 during the game but couldn't find the back of the net.

In the second the River Dragons got on the board 12:25 in with a tap in from Hayes through traffic after Moskal drove the net. 33 seconds and a media timeout later it was MJ Graham burying one on the backhand past Ville Kaukkila and the score read 4-0.

Facing a blowout the Prowlers pushed hard in the beginning of the third but ran out of gas and by that point the River Dragons were ready to pour it on. Goals from Wyatt Trumbley (5:35 mark), Jay Croop (9:11 mark), Jake Howie (11:37 mark), Ivan Bondarenko on the power play (14:07 mark) and Jay Croop again (16:19 mark) turned it into a rout. On Croop's first goal he earned his 100th career FPHL point.

It was a scrappy game too, as Tim Santopoalo and Austin Fetterly dropped the gloves to start the second period. And then after the Trumbley goal in the third, a mass gathering followed that resulted in two fights. Matt Graham vs Preston Kugler and MJ Graham vs David Nippard. Nippard's fight with Graham (MJ), was the second in the same stoppage and resulted in automatic game misconducts. However, with the fight MJ Graham recorded the first Gordie Howe hat trick in Columbus River Dragons history.

And after all was said and done, the final buzzer sounded and Jared Rutledge put his arms to the sky as he celebrated the first shutout in franchise history after he stopped all 35 Port Huron shots. It was Rutledge's first shutout as a professional as well.

Ville Kaukkila took the loss. He saved 28 of 37 shots he saw in this one.

The same two teams go at it again to close out the 3-in-3 on Saturday night 6:05 puck drop. It's Hometown Heroes night brought to you by APCU and WTVM. Specialty jerseys will be available for the game auctioned off via LiveSource.

Three Stars of the Game

Jared Rutledge

Parker Moskal

Jay Croop

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.