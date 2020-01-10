Hat Tricks Find a Way to get the Win

The Delaware Thunder met with the Red hot Hat Tricks at The Thunderdome looking for a win. The Thunder came out swinging and started off the first 5 minutes all over them. Danbury scored the first goal of the contest after a quick turnaround. Casper Dyrssen scored the first goal of the game on a pass from Kruz Listmayer that found the back of the net. Then the controversy started. The second Danbury goal from Phil Bronner appeared to go off the shoulder of Aaron Taylor and hit the post, the call on the ice was a goal and remained that way. Delaware regrouped, killed a couple of power-plays and scored late in period one. Ryan Marker buried a shot from the slot to make it 2-1 after 1.

Danbury came out with very good pace in period 2. Gordy Bonnel scored his first of the game early in the period to extend the Hat Tricks lead to two. Danbury would add the next two goals in the period and make it 5-1. Kasek and Bonnel were the goal scorers. The game looked bleak for the Thunder down 5-1, but Thomas Munichiello scored on a penalty-shot with under a minute to go in the second. It was a great play by Munichiello to spring himself and draw the penalty on Brown. After two it was 5-2.

The third period Delaware did everything right. They were hard on the forecheck, backchecked hard and were flawless in the defensive zone. Delaware started the scoring in the third on a goal from Patrik Tondl. Evgenii Demin scored just 31 seconds later to make it a one goal game. Delaware fought hard to get the tying goal, but were unable to do so. The final was 5-4 Danbury. The winning goaltender was Dillon Kelly. These two meet tomorrow at 7:05 at the Thunderdome.

