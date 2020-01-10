Enforcers Edge Wolves

January 10, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Watertown Wolves came into Friday nights action looking to get back to their winning ways after falling to the Hat Tricks the night previous.

Dominik Bogdziul opened up the scoring for the Wolves two minutes into the game, assisted by Mike Desjarlais. Ahmed Mafouz scored to even up the game right after the Bogdziul goal. Hudson Michealis would go right back to score assisted by Brandon Tucker and Ahmed Mahfouz. Ahmed Mahfouz would score four minutes later to increase the Elmira lead. Cole Sonstebo would score on the powerplay to give take the game to 3-2.

The second saw Hudson Michealis score on the powerplay assisted by Ahmed Mafouz. Kyle Powell would score a 4 on 4 goal assisted by Tyler Gjurich, and Deric Boudreau.

The 3rd period saw Dmytro Babenko score the give the Enforcers a 5-3 lead. Tyler Gjurich would score on the powerplay to give the Wolves some light. With the net empty the Wolves battled to even the game but it was for not.

This game saw the return of Chase Tippin in the Wolves lineup. Same two teams tomorrow with face-off at 7:30.

