Dolegala Splashes into the End Zone for First TD of 2026

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Jake Dolegala gets the Ticats the first TD of 2026 after punching it in at the goal line.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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