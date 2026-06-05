Dolegala Splashes into the End Zone for First TD of 2026
Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Jake Dolegala gets the Ticats the first TD of 2026 after punching it in at the goal line.
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