'Dogs Tie League Record with Six Double Plays, But Win 4-3

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Randolph Oduber went 3-for-4 with an RBI in his return to the lineup, and the Lincoln Saltdogs beat the Sioux City Explorers, 4-3, despite tying a league record by hitting into six double plays at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park on Saturday night.

Exactly one year after the Saltdogs set a team record by hitting into five double plays against the X's at Haymarket Park, the 'Dogs set a new team record with six - including Curt Smith's team record-tying three GIDPs individually.

Ricky Knapp tossed five scoreless innings with five hits, two walks and a pair of strikeouts in his 'Dogs debut, while Colby Blueberg recorded his second straight save by inducing a game-ending 6-4-3 double play from Dylan Kelly after the X's had cut the deficit to just one run on Nate Samson's RBI double in the 9th inning.

Oduber, who missed Friday night's game, reached four total times, while Tyler Moore also reached four times after beginning the night atop the American Association hits leaderboard.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the 5th inning after Oduber singled in Ivan Marin. Curt Smith then hit with the bases loaded and one out, and dribbled a ball over to Jose Sermo - who bobbled what could have been another double play and instead allowed a run to score. Cody Regis then followed Smith up with a two-run single to right.

The X's struck for two runs in the 7th. Sermo came up with the bases loaded and rolled a two-run single to right for his first two RBI of 2019.

Evan Korson pitched a clean 6th inning with two strikeouts, while Jake Hohensee worked around a one-out double with back-to-back strikeouts in the 8th.

Austin Pettibone gave up two runs in the 7th, but Cam McVey recorded the final two outs of the inning.

Ivan Marin singled twice - his first two hits of the year - and John Sansone hit a double.

The 'Dogs wrap up the four-game series in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon at 4:02 p.m. Pregame coverage on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM begins at 3:30 p.m.

The Saltdogs open the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd against the Cleburne Railroaders. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

