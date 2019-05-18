American Association Game Recaps

Chicago 5, Gary SouthShore 1 - Box Score

Starting pitcher Luke Westphal and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Chicago Dogs downed Gary SouthShore by the final of 5-1.

Westphal went the first 5 2/3 innings of the contest allowing only a walk while fanning three batters. The bullpen trio of Carlos Zambrano, Josh Goosen-Brown and Rich Mascheri tossed the final 3 1/3 innings giving up an earned run on the one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. The lone hit came off the bat of RailCats RF Colin Willis, who singled to right field with two outs in the ninth inning.

Westphal collected the victory for Chicago.

Offensively for the Dogs, 1B Keon Barnum and 2B Edwin Arroyo each had a pair of hits in the contest with Barnum scoring a run and Arroyo driving in one. Chicago had 10 hits in the game and scored three runs in the second inning and one more in third.

First baseman Alex Crosby scored the only run for Gary South Shore.

Lincoln 4, Sioux City 3 - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning and withstood a late rally by Sioux City to collect a 4-3 victory.

Lincoln tallied all of their runs with one out in the frame. Designated hitter Randolph Oduber singled home SS Ivan Marin with the first run while two batters later 1B Curt Smith reached on an error by 3B Jose Sermo with 2B John Sansone crossing the plate and making it 2-0. The very next batter, 3B Cody Regis singled home Oduber and C Tyler Moore to increase the Saltdogs advantage to 4-0.

Oduber went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while Marin had a pair of hits in four at-bats and plated a run.

Lincoln starting pitcher Ricky Knapp tossed five shutout innings to notch the win. Knapp allowed two walks and five hits while fanning two batters.

For Sioux City in the loss, SS Nate Samson had a 3-for-4 night and drove in a run.

St. Paul 2, Milwaukee 1 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints picked-up their first win of the season as they edged past Milwaukee by the score of 2-1.

St. Paul received strong pitching performances tonight from starter Jake Matthys and reliever Todd Van Steensel. Matthys went the first eight innings allowing only an earned run on two hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Van Steensel tossed the ninth inning and gave up a hit while striking out two in the five batters that he faced. Matthys earned his first victory and Van Steensel collected his first save.

The Saints scored both of their runs in the second inning on a two-run single by SS Joey Wong. Wong had a 1-for-3 night with two runs batted in while RF Burt Reynolds and LF Blake Schmit each picked up a pair of hits.

For the Milkmen in defeat, CF Nolan Earley had a hit in four at-bats and scored their lone run.

Winnipeg 6, Texas 2 - Box Score

Winnipeg moved to a perfect 3-0 on the season as they rolled past Texas by the score of 6-2. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Goldeyes came back with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take command of the contest and cruise to victory.

The Goldeyes pounded out 13 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Designated hitter Josh Romanski went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored while SS Kevin Lachance had two hits in three at-bats. Center fielder Reggie Abercrombie and C Willy Garcia each homered in the game and drove in a combined five runs.

Winnipeg starting pitcher Harrison Cooney gave up two earned runs over five innings of work to grab the win. Cooney allowed a walk and four hits to go along with seven strikeouts.

Second baseman Josh Prince had two hits in the game for the Airhogs.

Cleburne 4, Sioux Falls 1 - Box Score

Cleburne jumped out to an early 2-1 lead after an inning of play and would add two more insurance runs in the eighth to take home a 4-1 win over Sioux Falls.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Railroaders scored their two runs in the bottom frame off singles from 1B Levi Scott and RF Hunter Clanin. Cleburne added their two other runs in the eighth via an RBI double by CF Zach Nehrir and a sacrifice fly from 3B Chase Simpson. Nehrir had a 1-for-2 outing with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Railroaders received a strong performance from their bullpen tonight. After getting four innings from starter Nefi Ogando, the bullpen came in and tossed five shutout innings giving up only two hits and three walks while fanning six batters. Braden Pearson was the first to come into the contest and notched the victory. Pearson allowed a hit and picked up two strikeouts.

For Sioux Falls, 2B Mitch Glasser scored their lone run and went 1-for-5.

Fargo-Moorhead at Kansas City (Postponed - Rain)

The game between Fargo-Moorhead and Kansas City was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 19th beginning at 1:05 PM.

