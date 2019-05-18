Brewers Purchase Contract of RHP Pastora

May 18, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Saturday that the contract of right-handed pitcher Steve Pastora has been purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pastora was acquired from the Gary SouthShore RailCats on December 21, 2018 in exchange for left-handed pitcher Felix Carvallo. The righty becomes the second player in Railroaders history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization, joining reliever Cortland Cox, whose contract was sold to the Los Angeles Angels on February 1, 2018.

The 24-year old Pastora appeared in just one exhibition game for the Railroaders, tossing a scoreless inning against the Road Warrior Black Sox on May 7.

"Obviously, we're tremendously excited for Steve to get a chance to showcase what he can do at the next level," manager Brent Clevlen said. "He worked hard all off-season to get his body ready for this year, and was very impressive in spring training. He's got a great arm, and has a real chance to move through the Brewers system."

Pastora made his professional debut late last season with the Wichita Wingnuts, firing three scoreless one-inning relief appearances. All three outings came against American Association playoff teams, over the course of which Pastora struck out three without issuing a walk and allowed just two hits. On October 5, the Wingnuts traded Pastora to Gary to complete an earlier transaction.

Pastora was primarily a hitter in his first two collegiate seasons at the College of San Mateo, where he began his collegiate career in 2014. The 6'0, 200-pounder produced a .354 batting average as a freshman, then followed it up with a .351 mark as a sophomore. That performance caught the eye of Western Michigan University, where Pastora transferred for his junior season. He played in 33 games for the Broncos, notching 19 hits. In 2017, Pastora transferred to NAIA power Lewis-Clark State College and transitioned to the mound, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.68 ERA and two saves.

The South San Francisco, Calif., native concluded his collegiate career in 2018 at William Jessup University, an NAIA school in Rocklin, California. He made 11 appearances for the Warriors, going 3-1 with a 5.73 ERA in four starts and seven relief outings. In 37.2 innings, Pastora struck out 41 while allowing just 35 hits, helping William Jessup to a Golden State Athletic Conference Championship. Pastora picked up the win in the clinching game, while also recording two hits.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.