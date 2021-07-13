'Dogs Swept in Doubleheader

JACKSON, Tennessee - The Saltdogs were swept in a seven-inning doubleheader by the Winnipeg Goldeyes at The Ballpark at Jackson on Tuesday night.

GAME 1: Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 2

Forrestt Allday drove in a run in a two-run 3rd, but the 'Dogs fell 5-2 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the second consecutive game.

Lincoln (24-26) took a 1-0 lead on Justin Byrd's RBI groundout in the 3rd inning, and Allday followed up to make it 2-0.

Winnipeg (24-25) scored four times in the 3rd. Max Murphy doubled in a run before Kyle Martin drove in two more. Raul Navarro then extended his hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

In the 6th, Max Murphy drove in his second run of the game, and Jose Jose worked his second save in as many games with a scoreless 7th.

Keenan Bartlett tossed Lincoln's third complete game of the year - allowing four runs over six innings.

GAME 2: Winnipeg 4, Lincoln 2

Forrestt Allday opened the scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the 2nd inning, but the 'Dogs lost 4-2 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the second game of a double-header.

Allday drove in his second run of the doubleheader and Lincoln (24-27) opened the scoring for the third straight game, but the Goldeyes tied the game on Kyle Martin's 100th career homer in the 4th and Max Murphy cleared the bases with a double to make it 4-1 in the 5th.

Justin Byrd hit a solo homer in the 6th, but the 'Dogs left eight runners on base and lost for a fifth straight game on the road.

Greg Minier allowed just two runs over 4.2 innings, but was ejected arguing a balk call in the 5th inning, while Carter Hope allowed two runs over 0.2 innings. Tyler Anderson pitched a scoreless 6th inning, and the 'Dogs worked through the doubleheader using just two relievers.

Zak Taylor went 2-for-3 and Ryan Long added two more hits. The 'Dogs had one hit in each of the seven innings, but Lincoln has also scored just two runs over each of the last four games.

The series finale between Lincoln and Winnipeg is set for Wednesday night. First pitch time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:05 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

