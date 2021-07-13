Jackrabbits, Space Jamming, Family Fun this Weekend at Birdcage

July 13, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







The goal at every Sioux Falls Canaries game is family fun for all ages. To make a night at The Birdcage one of the highlights of your entire year, with not just baseball, but especially the entertainment the Birds provide. It's not just a game, and not just a venue, but an experience! From Cagey the Canary and his little sidekick Peep, to the supervised Kids Zone playground and bounce house, to our in-game amusement and videos, the Birds especially cater to kids.

Our upcoming 9-game homestandÂ should put big smiles on kids, parents, and grandparents alike. It starts on Friday with...

Friday, June 16 @ 6:45 - SPACE JAM NIGHT

As Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes luminaries combine forces with LeBron James to make Space Jam, A New LegacyÂ this summer on the big screen, we'll celebrate on our big Daktronics board the 25th Anniversary of the original Space Jam, featuring the cartoonish adventures of Michael Jordan during his first retirement in the 1990's when he was king of the sport. Rest assured, we'll play classic clips and have a kids' slam dunk contest! Stick around after the game for the universally-labeled "Best Fireworks Show in South Dakota" from All-Star Fireworks!

Saturday, July 17 @ 5:45 - 2nd Annual JACKRABBIT NIGHTÂ by Diamond Mowers

SDSU fans -- Why wait for September and the first home football game to tailgate, congregate, and get rowdy for your Rabbits? One of last season's most electric nights returns with a dynamite deal on tickets -- For just $16, you get a lower bowl seat (close to the field), plus an adjustable blue cap with the Canaries' logo (see above graphic) that looks like the one the players wear! This deal is online only, so click here to get it!

Highlights of recent Jackrabbit sports glory will play throughout the game on our brand new Daktronics video board, you'll hear the fight songs all night, and the Canaries will honor the 2020-21 national championship game-qualifying football team!

Sunday, July 18 @ 1:45 -- ICE CREAM OLYMPICS!

It's National Ice Cream Day! So I'll scream, you'll scream, we'll all scream for ice cream, supplied by our in-stadium ice cream vendor -- Family Treats! In fact, screaming for ice cream will be one of the events in our "Ice Cream Olympics," featuring kids ages 8 to 12. Other events: Ice cream eating, ice cream-on-a-cone-carrying race, and an ice cream scoop toss and catch. Contestants will be determined on the day of the game, so show up early!

As with every Sunday game, kids and adults can play catch in the outfield before the game from 1:00 to 1:30, and then run the bases after the game! Take advantage of our Sunday Family 4-pack - 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for just $50! That saves families about $50! It is an online only deal, so order it here, NOW! And then enjoy some Family Treats ice cream for dessert!

After all this family fun, we'll take Monday off and be back at it for 6 games in 6 days. Here's a taste of those themes:

Tuesday, July 20 - Groovy Tunes-day with The Eagles

Wednesday, July 21 - Career Night on an Awesome 80's Wednesday celebrating "Back to the Future"

Thursday, July 22 - TikTok & Neon Night benefitting Compass Center on a $5 College NightÂ and Thirsty Thursday!

Friday, July 23 - Christmas in July presented by The Salvation Army, featuring a singing Santa Claus, plus a free All-Star Fireworks show after the game!

Saturday, July 24 - Beerfest and Hawkeye Night featuring Hawkeye ElvisÂ presented by Interstate Sales!

Sunday, July 25 - 1st Annual CanariesÂ Kids Olympics presented by GreatLIFE!

AUGUST & SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS...

Wed., Aug. 11 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (Noon Game!)

Thurs., Aug. 12 - The 1st EverÂ MR. SOUTH DAKOTA Male Beauty Pageant

Friday, Aug. 13 - Freaky Friday the 13th

Sat., Aug. 14 -Â USD Coyote Night

Sunday, Aug. 15 -Â Faith & Family Day

Thursday, Aug. 19 -Â WWE NIGHT

Friday, Sept. 3 -Â Negro Leagues Appreciation & Sioux Falls African-American Heritage Night

Sat., Sept. 4 - Superhero Saturday!

Sunday, Sept. 5 -Â Harry Canary Bobblehead Day

Monday, Sept. 6 - Fan Appreciation Day

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.