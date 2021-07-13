Canaries Take Sioux City Opener in Comeback Fashion

July 13, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - The Canaries rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 6-4 to win their series opener at Lewis and Clark Park by a final of 7-6 Monday. Grady Wood picked up the win, and Caleb Frare notched the save in the the thrilling come-from-behind victory.

Parker Hanson got the start for the Birds and allowed a grand slam to Sebastian Zawada in the first. He settled down after though, inducing three double plays and holding the X's scoreless in the second through the fourth. He got a no-decision in his first professional start.

Shamoy Christopher started the rally with a solo home run off Sioux City starter Zach Hedges with two outs in the fourth. Jordan Ebert and Angelo Altavilla also reached with two outs and scored on a two-RBI triple by Wyatt Ulrich to reduce the deficit to 4-3.

The Birds got a sacrifice fly from Trey Michalczewski to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth. The X's then got to Wood for a pair of runs to reassume the lead at 6-4.

Cade Gotta, Nick Gotta and Troy Alexander picked up RBI as the Canaries rallied once again for three runs in the top half of the sixth. Wood (2-0) settled down, getting a pair of key strikeouts to leave the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. The reliever went three frames, scattering six hits and recording five strikeouts en route to the win. Hedges (5-3) suffered the loss after allowing all seven runs (seven earned).

After Colby Wyatt held the X's scoreless in the eighth, Frare struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save. The Canaries won despite being outhit 11-10.

The Canaries (20-29) and Explorers (28-22) meet again tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Tyler Garkow (2-4, 6.14 ERA) will get the start for the Birds vs. LHP Patrick Ledet (4-2, 6.96 ERA) for the Explorers. A live stream of the game will be available on Fox Sports 98.1 FM and via American Association Baseball TV.

The Canaries return to The Birdcage for Space Jam Night at 7:05 July 16th vs. Lincoln. For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.