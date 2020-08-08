Dogs Strand 16 Runners in 2-1 Loss to Milwaukee

Franklin, Wis. - The Chicago Dogs walked nine times and picked up eight hits, but the offense produced just one run as Chicago fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen, 2-1, on Saturday night. A pair of third-inning runs was all Milwaukee needed, as the Milkmen picked up their fourth-straight win in spite of an effective start by Chicago starter Eddie Butler, who pitched a season-high seven innings.

Winning Pitcher: LHP David Holmberg

Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler

Save: RHP Peyton Gray

Star of the Game: RHP Eddie Butler. Even in a losing effort, Butler posted his best outing of the season, lasting seven innings with just two runs and six hits while striking out six.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Games Three and Four (Doubleheader)

Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin

When? Sunday, 1:00 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP Luke Westphal (Chicago) vs. RHP Zach Hartman (Milwaukee)

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: At least one Dog reached base in every inning, but the offense stranded 16 baserunners in their second-straight loss.

