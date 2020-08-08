Dogs Strand 16 Runners in 2-1 Loss to Milwaukee
August 8, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Franklin, Wis. - The Chicago Dogs walked nine times and picked up eight hits, but the offense produced just one run as Chicago fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen, 2-1, on Saturday night. A pair of third-inning runs was all Milwaukee needed, as the Milkmen picked up their fourth-straight win in spite of an effective start by Chicago starter Eddie Butler, who pitched a season-high seven innings.
Winning Pitcher: LHP David Holmberg
Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler
Save: RHP Peyton Gray
Star of the Game: RHP Eddie Butler. Even in a losing effort, Butler posted his best outing of the season, lasting seven innings with just two runs and six hits while striking out six.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Games Three and Four (Doubleheader)
Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin
When? Sunday, 1:00 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? LHP Luke Westphal (Chicago) vs. RHP Zach Hartman (Milwaukee)
Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio
Extra Bite: At least one Dog reached base in every inning, but the offense stranded 16 baserunners in their second-straight loss.
