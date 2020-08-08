Milkmen Roast the Dogs

August 8, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Milwaukee Milkmen catcher Christian Correa crosses the plate following his third inning homer

(Milwaukee Milkmen) Milwaukee Milkmen catcher Christian Correa crosses the plate following his third inning homer(Milwaukee Milkmen)

A battle in the standings between the Milwaukee Milkmen and the Chicago Dogs as they stand neck and neck.

Milwaukee looked to take down the Chicago Dogs who went on a five-game winning streak after just sweeping the first-place Winnipeg Goldeyes in their last three games played.

Angel Ventura made his third start against the Chicago Dogs this season. The last two games pitched were tightly contested but both were lost, so Ventura was looking for redemption.

At the top of the first, Ventura worked his way out of a bases-loaded situation to strike out the last two batters to end the inning.

The game got lively in the third inning as K.C. Hobson hit a two-run home run, yet the Milkmen fired back as Christian Correa hit an absolute laser out to left field. Logan Trowbridge hit a home run off of J.D. Busfield as well. David Washington also got on base from a ground-rule double that just barely missed the wall.

The Chicago Dogs got two more runs off Ventura on a Victor Roache home run and a single from Edwin Arroyo that brought in Brett Milazzo.

Starting pitcher for the Chicago Dogs J.D. Busfield got rocked by the Milkmen this Friday night, after giving up another home run from David Washington in the fifth he was retired for the night.

It didn't take long for the right-handed pitcher for the Dogs, Jalen Miller, to feel the heat from the Milkmen bats because Christian Correa hit his second home run of the night. A single from David Washington brought in speedy Brett Vertigan from second to home. The Milkmen stretched their lead 8-5.

In the seventh inning, Casey Crosby of the Chicago Dogs couldn't get a handle on things as he walked Correa and Aaron Hill with bases loaded for the Milkmen to gain another two runs. Crosby was retired for the rest of the night as H. Smith came in for him. A new pitcher couldn't stop David Washington as he hit an RBI single bringing the score to 12-5.

Milwaukee wins this one 12-5.

Don't miss out on your chance to score a game-worn Milkmen jersey! The Milkmen will be wearing the jersey for Saturday nights game against the Chicago Dogs. Even though bidding has already started, it doesn't conclude until the end of Saturday's game.

For Milwaukee Milkmen tickets and more please visit https://www.milwaukeemilkmen.com/

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 8, 2020

Milkmen Roast the Dogs - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.