Birds Bounce Back for Big Win over Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Behind four home runs and five shutout innings from the bullpen, the Sioux Falls Canaries secured an important road win over the St. Paul Saints, 12-4, on Saturday night at CHS Field.

Damek Tomscha, Ryan Long, Andrew Ely and Clint Coulter all went yard for the Birds. Kevin Folman earned the win in relief throwing four scoreless innings with just two baserunners allowed.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Canaries, bringing them within one game of first-place Winnipeg in the American Association standings.

The game was back-and-forth to start. Tomscha's homer, a solo shot off the left field foul pole, put the Birds up 1-0 in the second. St. Paul responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame on RBI singles from Troy Alexander and Mikey Reynolds.

The Birds took the lead for good in the third, scoring five runs. Ryan Long started the inning with his home run, a moonshot over the right field wall. It was Long's second homer of the year. Ely knocked an RBI double two batters later. Alay Lago, Logan Landon and Coulter also drove in runs in the inning.

St Paul added a run in each of the third and fourth frames to cut the deficit to 6-4, but Birds starter Tyler Danish kept the lead intact. He allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits, walking one and striking out three in his first start of the season.

Kevin Folman took the ball for the fifth and delivered a stellar relief outing. The North Dakota State alumnus faced one batter over the minimum, allowing only a single and a hit batter. He threw 44 pitches.

Meanwhile, the Birds' offense provided plent of support. Ely hit a three-run home run in the sixth, his fourth blast of the year. Long drove in another run in the seventh with an RBI single. Coulter brought the game to its final score with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth.

Ryan Fritze finished the game on the mound for the Birds, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Canaries and Saints play a rubber game to finish their three-game series Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Jake Zokan will get the ball for the Birds; Mike Devine will pitch for the Saints. Birds fans can find live streaming information at sfcanaries.com.

