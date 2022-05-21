'Dogs Rally to Clinch Series

GARY, Indiana - Sherman Graves broke a tie with a two-out double in the ninth inning, and the Saltdogs rallied to beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-1 at the U.S. Steel Yard on Saturday night.

Graves gave Lincoln (6-2) a 2-1 lead just two innings after his RBI single tied the game in the seventh inning, and he now has four hits and four RBIs in two games to begin the series.

The 'Dogs didn't have a hit until Hunter Clanin singled with two outs in the sixth, but with the rally Lincoln has now clinched each of the first three series in 2022 and will go for their first sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Cunniff went 1-2-3 with a strikeout in the ninth inning, converting his second save in as many chances.

Garett Delano went five innings in his first start of the year, allowing one hit on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Eddy Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored - his first multi-hit game of the year.

Steffon Moore tossed two shutout innings, with three walks and three strikeouts. Carter Hope went 1-2-3 with a strikeout in the eighth and picked up his second win of the trip.

The 'Dogs have now won three straight for the first time this year and Lincoln's 6-2 record is the division's best through eight games.

The 'Dogs wrap up the six-game trip with the finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 1:30 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM. The 'Dogs will throw LHP Greg Minier (0-0, 2.25 ERA) against RHP John Sheaks (0-1, 1.80 ERA).

The Saltdogs are playing their 21st season in Lincoln! Visit saltdogs.com and follow us @saltdogsball on all social media for information regarding tickets and promotions all season long.

