American Association Game Recaps

Kane County 4, Gary SouthShore 3

The Kane County Cougars (4-2) topped the Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-3 on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The RailCats posted the first run of the game in the top of the first when CF Javeyan Williams scored on a fielder's choice from 3B Thomas Walraven. The Cougars moved in front with a two-run homer from C B.J. Lopez (2-for-3) in the second but the RailCats tied the score in the third with an RBI single from RF Alec Olund.

But the Cougars took control as SS Galli Cribbs Jr. (2-for-3) had an RBI single in the fourth and RF Ernie De La Trinidad did the same in the sixth.

Starting pitcher Vance Worley went seven innings and allowed two runs on nine hits while striking out five in the winning effort. Reliever Logan Nissen worked 1.2 innings to earn the save.

Lincoln 8, Chicago 6

The Lincoln Saltdogs (4-2) held off the Chicago Dogs 8-6 on Thursday night at Impact Field.

The Saltdogs built a 7-0 lead thanks to a two-run double from 2B Jacob Olson (2-for-40 in the second, a three-run home run from OF Hunter Clanin (2-for-3) in the third and a two-RBI single form C Skyler Weber in the fifth. The Dogs surged in the back half of the game, starting with a three-run home run from RF Danny Mars (3-for-5) in the bottom of the fifth.

Mars added two more RBIs in the seventh with a single and 1B K.C. Hobson (2-for-4) singled to score Mars in the bottom of the ninth but the rally ended in the next at-bat as reliever Brandon Cunniff struck out C Ryan Lidge to end the game.

Sioux City 10, Lake Country 6

The Sioux City Explorers (3-3) racked up 17 hits on the way to a 10-6 win against the Lake Country Dochounds on Thursday.

Eight out of nine Explorers recorded at least one hit in the game and six of them had more than one hit. DH Nick Franklin, SS Nate Samson and LF Sebastian Zawada each had three hits and Zawada had a game-high three RBIs. 1B Gabe Snyder and C Mitch Ghelfi each added a pair of RBIs.

For the DockHounds, 3B T.J. Bennett went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Kansas City 6, Fargo-Moorhead 1

The Kansas City Monarchs (3-3) took care of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-1 at Legends Field on Thursday.

Starting pitcher Matt Hall went six innings without allowing a run while giving up three hits while striking out six batters. Hall improved to 1-1 on the year with the win. Offensively, CF Willie Abreu went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. 2B Darnell Sweeney added a 3-for-5 performance. Abreu, OF Gabriel Guerrero, RF Jan Hernandez, 1B Casey Gillaspie and C Alexis Olmeda all hit solo home runs.

For the RedHawks, 2B Peter Maris went 2-for-5 and 1B Manuel Boscan had the team's lone RBI.

Winnipeg 10, Sioux Falls 1

The Winnipeg Goldeyes posted seven runs in the first inning and rolled to a 10-1 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries Thursday night at Shaw Park.

The Canaries found the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning as 3B Zane Gurwitz scored on a sac fly from DH Jabari Henry. In the bottom of the frame, the Goldeyes sent 10 batters to the plate and plated seven runs on five hits and a pair of walks. The rally was capped by a grand slam from CF Reggie Pruitt Jr.(2-for-4), his first homer of the year.

3B Ian Sagdal went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and five other Goldeyes each had a pair of hits including LF Eric Rivera, who added three runs and an RBI.

Starting pitcher RJ Martinez went six innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out three batter.

