Goldeyes Win Game Two Off of Big Fifth Inning

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes bounced back in game two with a win against the Lake Country DockHounds, 6-3.

For the second consecutive night, Lake Country hit back-to-back home runs in the early going, courtesy of TJ Bennett and Gabriel Noriega. The 'Hounds were up 2-0 after one inning of play.

Winnipeg had a strong second inning, when they put up five runs. Kevin LaChance ground-rule double advancing Deon Stafford Jr. Raul Navarro doubled two runs in to put them up 3-2.

Ian Sagdal hit an RBI double and later scored, pushing the lead to 5-3.

The DockHounds hit a single, driving in a run in the bottom of the fifth by Connor Bagnieski.

The Goldeyes scored one in the 9th, finalizing the score 6-3.

The winning pitcher for Winnipeg was Fresis Adames, as he pitched 5 innings giving up 2 runs. Taylor Bloye had the loss for Lake Country.

The DockHounds play the finale of the series on Sunday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., and you can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv.

