DockHounds Take Home Opener

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-5 in their home debut Friday evening.

The Goldeyes scored first when Raul Navarro doubled and scored off an Ian Sagdal single.

Lake Country got hot too when TJ Bennett started the 2-run inning in the bottom of the first inning. Gio Brusa and Blake Berry reached on RBI singles.

In the bottom of inning number two, Daikan Yoh and Bennett smoked back-to-back homeruns to right field. The score was 4-1.

In the fifth, Tristen Carranza doubled and was driven in by Blake Berry's double.

The next score would occur in the seventh for Winnipeg when David Washington hit a 2-run homer. 5-3 DockHounds.

Lake Country had a productive eighth inning when the speedy Tristen Carranza belted a 3-run home run over the left field wall, his first of the season.

Another home run off the bat of DH Logan Hill would trim the lead to three, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

The winning pitcher was the righty Alex McRae, while Luis Ramirez lost the contest on the mound.

The DockHounds will host game two on Saturday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and you can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv.

For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

