'Dogs Rally to Beat Explorers in Extra Innings

LINCOLN, Nebraska - RF Zane Zurbrugg's fourth hit of the game was a walk-off single in the 10th inning, and the Saltdogs beat the Sioux City Explorers 5-4 on Saturday night.

Zurbrugg singled in 2B Nate Samson with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th inning, and Zurbrugg had Lincoln's first four-hit game of the season.

The 'Dogs (14-17) tied the game, 4-4, with two outs in the 9th inning when 3B Will Kengor hit his second double of the game and scored Zurbrugg from second base. The Explorers (15-18) had taken their first lead of the night when 1B John Nogowski hit a two-run homer in the top of the 9th.

LHP Steffon Moore improved to 3-0 despite allowing the 9th inning homer. In the 10th, Moore worked around the runner on second after SS Miguel Sierra popped a bunt to first, DH Daniel Perez bounced into a fielder's choice that retired the lead runner and 2B Delvin Zinn lined out to end the inning.

The 'Dogs took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning. CF Nick Anderson blooped an RBI single down the right-field line and LF Carson Maxwell hit a pop-up that would have ended the inning but the X's let fall on the infield to score a run.

Sioux City didn't tie the game until the 7th inning when Zurbrugg dropped a fly ball from John Nogowski that would have been the third out but instead allowed two unearned runs to score. RHP Josh Roeder didn't allow an earned run over his second consecutive seven-inning start, walking just one with eight hits and six strikeouts.

Lincoln regained the lead in the 7th inning when C Marshall Awtry scored on a wild pitch. The 'Dogs thought they'd extended the lead in the 8th when Kengor hit a fly ball of the top of the wall in left-center that appeared to leave the ballpark - but replay showed further that it instead hit the top of the fence and remained in the field of play. Kengor settled for the first of two doubles.

The 'Dogs are 6-2 on the home stand and have a chance to win the series in the rubber match tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

