Big Offense Leads Goldeyes Past Cougars

June 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - After the Cougars claimed a 12-3 win last night, the Winnipeg Goldeyes responded with an 11-6 victory over Kane County on Saturday night at Northwestern Field. Winnipeg collected 16 hits and all nine hitters recorded at least one hit.

The Goldeyes (13-19) got on the board first against Cougars starter AJ Jones (0-2). In the top of the third, Brynn Martinez led off the frame with a single and promptly stole second. Dayson Croes then drove home Martinez with a single of his own to make it 1-0. Winnipeg added another run in the top of the fourth on a Max Murphy solo homer.

Kane County (16-17) was held scoreless for three innings by Marc-Andre Habeck (1-1), but struck for a run in the fourth. Cornelius Randolph led off the frame with a double. Two batters later, Gio Brusa hit a ground ball that was misplayed at first base allowing Randolph to score and make it 2-1.

After the Cougars scored, Winnipeg broke open the ballgame. The Goldeyes scored five runs in the top of the fifth. Winnipeg sent nine men to the plate in the inning, with Dayson Croes and Max Murphy both notching RBI hits. Winnipeg went on to add three more in the sixth inning to make it a 10-1 lead.

The Cougars did strike back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Armond Upshaw led off the inning with a triple before coming home on a Randolph sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Jimmy Kerrigan blasted a two-run homer to make it 10-4. Winnipeg added one more later in the ballgame, while the Cougars plated two late runs to make it an 11-6 final.

The Cougars conclude the series against the Goldeyes tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Right-hander Westin Muir (2-0, 1.59) takes the bump against Winnipeg lefty RJ Martinez (3-1, 3.98). In honor of Father's Day, there will be pregame catch on the field available to fans. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

