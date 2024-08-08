'Dogs' Rally Falls Short, Swept by Goldeyes

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (29-49) late rally falls short as Winnipeg (44-34) holds on to the series finale 6-5.

INF Dalton Reeves drove in 4 RBIs including his first professional home run, a three-run homer in the sixth.

INF Alex Baeza drove in his 47th RBI of the season with an RBI single scoring OF Zane Zurbrugg after doubling to lead off the third inning.

INF Jack Dragum put together a multi-hit performance with a pair of singles, he now has hits in three of four games.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the series finale with a four spot in the second inning highlighted by a three-run home run followed by an RBI single.

Lincoln would fight back with runs in the third and fourth innings with Baeza's RBI single and Reeve's sacrifice fly.

The Goldeyes attack continues with two more runs of their own, one coming in the fourth and fifth innings to push the lead back to four runs.

In the sixth Reeves hit his first professional home run, a three-run homer into right field to cut the lead to one. He nearly did it again in the eighth inning but fell just a few feet short.

Lincoln's bullpen kept Winnipeg scoreless in the final three frames of play but the Saltdogs could not come through ultimately going in order in the ninth to drop the series finale and fall victim to their fourth sweep of the season. Lincoln is now 6-15 in one-run games in 2024.

The Saltdogs open up a three-game set with the Kansas City Monarchs at 6:35 on Friday night from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

