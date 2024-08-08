Canaries Outslug Dockhounds in Series Finale

August 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries smacked five homeruns on Thursday, en route to an 11-7 victory over Lake Country.

Drew Mount singled to leadoff the bottom of the first and Mike Hart drove him in with a double. The DockHounds pulled in front with a pair of solo homeruns in the fourth inning but Hart answered with a solo shot in the bottom half.

Lake Country utilized another solo homerun in the top of the fifth to reclaim the lead before the Birds responded with four runs in the home half as Mount and Jabari Henry each clubbed two-run roundtrippers.

The DockHounds jumped back in front 7-6 with a grand slam in the sixth inning but Sioux Falls scored the next five runs to go ahead for good. The Canaries tied the game with an Ernny Ordonez solo shot in the bottom half and added four more runs in the seventh. Hart ripped another RBI double and Josh Rehwaldt followed with a sacrifice fly before Trevor Achenbach crushed a two-run homerun.

Mount and Hart each finished with three hits while Zach Veen tossed 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless relief innings to earn the win. The Birds are now 44-33 and will welcome Milwaukee for a four-game series beginning Friday at 5:05pm.

American Association Stories from August 8, 2024

