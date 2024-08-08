Colten Davis Shines in Series Finale
August 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got a quality start from Colten Davis on Thursday afternoon, but a ninth-inning comeback bid fell one run short in a 2-1 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Newman Outdoor Field.
Davis threw 6.1 innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Juan Fernandez and Marcus Chiu each had two hits for the RedHawks.
Trailing by two in the bottom of the ninth, the RedHawks got a run on a balk but stranded the bases loaded.
Fargo-Moorhead will now head to Sioux City for a road series with the Explorers beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.
Images from this story
|
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Colten Davis
(Dylan Engel)
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 8, 2024
- Colten Davis Shines in Series Finale - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Hall of Fame for Scholten('s Cap), More Hometown Heroes: Ten Things to Know in the American Association this Week - AA
- DockHounds Power up to Win 3rd Straight - Lake Country DockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.