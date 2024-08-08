Colten Davis Shines in Series Finale

August 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Colten Davis

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got a quality start from Colten Davis on Thursday afternoon, but a ninth-inning comeback bid fell one run short in a 2-1 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Newman Outdoor Field.

Davis threw 6.1 innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Juan Fernandez and Marcus Chiu each had two hits for the RedHawks.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the ninth, the RedHawks got a run on a balk but stranded the bases loaded.

Fargo-Moorhead will now head to Sioux City for a road series with the Explorers beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

