'Dogs Lose Rubber Match in 10 Innings

May 14, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







ROSEMONT, Illinois - OF Aaron Takacs had a season-high three RBIs, but the 'Dogs allowed three in the 9th and three in the 10th of a 9-8 loss to the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field on Sunday evening.

Takacs gave Lincoln (1-2) a 6-3 lead with a two-run single in the 9th inning, but former 'Dogs INF Josh Altmann tied it on a three-run homer off RHP Matt Cronin in the bottom-half of the inning.

Lincoln took the lead again on Connor Panas's two-out RBI single in the 10th before Takacs drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-6.

The Dogs (2-1) rallied for three to win it in the bottom of the 10th. INF Luke Mangieri's single cut Lincoln's lead to one before INF Jesus Lujano walked it off on a two-run single to left-center off of LHP Steffon Moore. Moore faced one batter and inherited the bases loaded with nobody out in a one-run game.

Lincoln took a 2-0 lead on two unearned runs in the 2nd. INF Drew Devine scored on a throwing error from Altmann and INF Matt Goodheart added to the lead with a sacrifice fly.

Chicago tied it on INF Cody Bohanek's two-run homer in the bottom of the 2nd and the 'Dogs regained a two-run lead on OF Zane Zurbrugg's two-run single in the 5th.

The Dogs got within a run on INF Braxton Davidson's solo homer in the 8th.

LHP John Bezdicek allowed two runs on one hit with three walks and six strikeouts over four innings in his first start of the year. RHP R.J. Freure tossed 1 and 2/3 scoreless innings and LHP David Zoz retired the only batter he faced. RHP Carter Hope allowed the solo homer to Davidson and Cronin allowed a Saltdogs-career-high six runs.

The 'Dogs spend Monday off before heading to Sioux Falls for a three-game series beginning Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:05 on KFOR FM 101.5/1480 AM.

