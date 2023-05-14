Bats Go Silent in Game 2

The offense struggled mightily for the DockHounds on Saturday evening at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, falling to the Milkmen 3-0 to fall to 0-2 on the young season.

The Hounds were held scoreless on just three hits in the ballgame. RHP Ryan Zimmerman started on the mound for Milwaukee, tossing 5 innings of 2-hit baseball while striking out five DockHound hitters. Zimmerman was followed in relief by Juan Echevarria, Aneuris Rosario, and Nate Hadley, who pitched a combined 4 innings of one-hit baseball to preserve the shutout.

Milwaukee's three runs offensively came courtesy of an RBI single by C Cam Balego in the second inning, and RBI singles by DH Roy Morales and 3B Miguel Gomez in the 3rd. After the first two games of the series, the Milkmen have outscored the DockHounds by a score of 20 to 4.

On the other side, RHP Conor Fisk started the ballgame on the mound for Lake Country. Despite taking the loss, Fisk secured a quality start, allowing three runs (2 earned), on seven hits in six innings pitched, striking out five. Kasey Portorreal threw two innings of scoreless ball in relief and Carlos Diaz did the same in the 9th, keeping the Milkmen off the scoreboard in his lone inning of work.

The DockHounds will look to avoid sweep Sunday afternoon as will send LHP Tyler Pike to the mound. For the Milkmen, RHP Frankie Bartow will be making the start. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

