Early Deficit Dooms Birds in Series Finale

May 14, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Cleburne scored three first inning runs and never trailed as they topped the Canaries 8-4 on Sunday.

A pair of three-run homeruns and a sacrifice groundout put the Railroaders in front 7-0 midway through the fourth inning. The Birds cracked the scoreboard in the bottom half as Jabari Henry and Mike Hart smacked back-to-back doubles before Wellington Dotel delivered an RBI triple an inning later.

Cleburne added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead back to six. Hart and Hunter Clanin produced consecutive run-scoring hits in the bottom half of the frame but the Railroader bullpen did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way.

Hart finished 3-4 with two RBI to lead the Birds offensively. Sioux Falls totaled eight hits, topping Cleburne in the category three times during the series. The Canaries are now 1-3 and will host Lincoln for a three-game set beginning Tuesday at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.