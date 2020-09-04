Dogs, Goldeyes Combine for Eight Home Runs in Doubleheader Split

Rosemont, Ill. - In Game One of Thursday's twin bill at Impact Field, the Chicago Dogs crushed four home runs - including three three-run blasts - in a 14-11 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

For the second-straight night, Chicago piled up seven runs in a single inning. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third, the Dogs exploded for seven runs, capped off by Tyler Ladendorf's third home run of the series, to take an 8-3 lead. Subsequent three-run jacks from K.C. Hobson and Joey Terdoslavich put Chicago ahead, 14-4, through five innings. Casey Crosby and Paul Schwendel then held off a late Winnipeg charge, as the Dogs took Game One of the doubleheader, 14-11.

In Game Two, Blake Allemand ripped a two-run double to put the Dogs ahead, 2-0, in the second inning. Winnipeg's Kyle Martin then cracked a solo home run in the fourth to cut the Dogs' lead to 2-1. In the sixth inning, the Goldeyes broke through by piling up six runs, highlighted by Jordan George's two-run bomb, to all but seal their Game Two victory. The Winnipeg win halted a franchise-record 11-game losing streak.

Game One

Winning Pitcher: LHP Thomas Dorminy

Losing Pitcher: LHP Frank Duncan

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: INF K.C. Hobson. Hobson drove in two with a third-inning double then launched a three-run home run in the fourth, giving the first baseman five RBI in the game.

Game Two

Winning Pitcher: LHP Evan Grills

Losing Pitcher: LHP Jake Dahlberg

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: INF Blake Allemand. Until Michael Crouse lined a single in the sixth inning, Allemand's second-inning double was Chicago's lone hit. He finished 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux Falls Canaries, Game One

Where? Sioux Falls Stadium, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

When? Friday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago) vs. TBA (Sioux Falls)

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: After four more home runs tonight, the Dogs have mashed 84 long balls this year - the most in the American Association. The Sioux Falls Canaries, who have the second-most, have hit 62.

